Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast

They went on a subarctic fat bike trek, and then the whole world changed

Episode Summary

Three riders pedalled the world’s longest seasonal road. When they got out of the woods, they had to learn about the new normal.

Episode Notes

In March, Buck Miller, Eric Batty and Ryan Atkins covered all 721 km of the Wapusk trail by fat bike. The trail is the world’s longest winter road, which runs between Peawanuck, Ont., and Gillam, Man. Sections of the trail are close to Hudson Bay.

Last year, they rode along James Bay, a trip they called the James Bay Descent. The Wapusk trail trip was longer and more remote.

RELATED Lessons from the James Bay Descent

This year’s trip is not only a fascinating adventure but it speaks to the challenges we are facing today. It’s also about challenges—both environmental and societal—that we'll face in the near future. When Miller, Batty and Atkins went into the woods, the world was one way. When they got out, it was completely different.

To learn more about the expedition’s charitable component at True North Aid.

RELATED Waiting for it to get cold enough for a fat-bike expedition in Ontario and Manitoba’s Far North

RELATED Listen: Stories from a 600-km winter fat bike ride in Northern Ontario, Svein Tuft: from bike bum to the WorldTour

The Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast thanks Ontario Creates for its support.

Please rate and review the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast wherever you get your episodes.