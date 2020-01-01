Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast

The last time there were no Olympics

Episode Summary

Lessons from three cyclists affected by the 1980 boycott for the COVID-19 era

Episode Notes

International events kept Gordon Singleton, Louis Garneau and Steve Bauer from the Moscow Games. What they experienced can offer guidance to cyclists waiting and wondering about Tokyo 2020.

Also, an interview brought to you by Structure Cycleworks. Loni Hull, founder of the Calgary-based mountain bike company, discusses his unique front linkage system. It is literally, WTF: without telescoping fork.

Please rate and review the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast wherever you get your episodes.