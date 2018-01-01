Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast

Bikepacking tips from Rob Britton

Episode Summary

The Tour of Utah winner has advice and tales about big multi-day rides

Episode Notes

When Rob Britton got into bikepacking, he really went for it. In 2018, the Tour of Utah winner set off from Calgary to Port Renfrew, B.C., on a nine-day adventure. The saddle time seemed to prepare him nicely for spending the day in the breakaway at the world championship road race soon after. Since then, Britton has continued to have some long adventures on his bike, including a big trip to Japan in November 2019 and a gravel epic earlier this year.

In this episode, Britton covers all kinds of topics related to bikepacking. He talks about how he sometimes pushes himself and his friends. He’s very safety conscious, and even has some good advice about when and how to take risks. There’s discussion about gear, including his go-to equipment list. He puts a lot of thought into every gram including what goes in his flask.

After you hear this interview with Rob Britton, you’ll want to plan a big cycling adventure.