Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast

Talking bubbles and the sourdough revolution with Leah Kirchmann

Episode Summary

Canada’s time trial champion looks ahead to the start of the road season and discusses making bread and racing for salmon

Episode Notes

Leah Kirchmann, Team Sunweb athlete and this country’s time trial champion, is expecting to start racing once again in August. Still, she’s not sure what exactly the UCI safety protocols—with their team bubbles and peloton bubbles—will mean for her events. Also, with international travel now more difficult, she might be faced with some tough choices. Will she be able to race the inaugural women’s Paris-Roubaix, if it happens, or will she make a return to the Tour of Chongming Island? Can she defend her national time trial title and attend the Giro Rosa, too?

The rider, who has studied public health and nutrition and is a passionate cook, also talked sourdough and salmon. Check out her popular banana oat pancakes as well as the recipes she’s developed for her team’s Food Friday.

Please rate and review the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast wherever you get your episodes.