Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast

Lucas Cruz mixes mountain living with downhill World Cup racing

Episode Summary

The Pemberton, B.C., athlete on all the fun to be had on bikes, sleds, skis and 4x4s as he looks ahead to the DH season

Episode Notes

Lucas Cruz races for the Norco Factory Downhill team. As a junior, he was national champion in 2018. In 2019, he was third overall in the junior World Cup series and just 0.01 seconds off the podium at the Mont-Sainte-Anne world championships. He joined the elite downhill ranks in 2020. At last year’s Crankworx Summer Series, he won the Kicking Horse Dual Slalom.

Cruz seems like someone who’s always on the go. He not only races DH, but he skis, snowmobiles, hunts and rides dirt bikes. That list might only scratch the surface of his pursuits. Cruz discusses these many activities, as well as his days racing BMX, a highly influential kids program run out of Whistler and the legacy of Steve Smith.

He also talks about the importance of having fun, which he really seems to take to heart.